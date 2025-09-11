6,471 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,374,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,496,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,599,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,896 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,003,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,731,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,005,000 after acquiring an additional 221,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1178 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

