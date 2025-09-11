89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on 89BIO from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on 89BIO in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a report on Saturday, August 30th.

Get 89BIO alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ETNB

89BIO Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of 89BIO stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.19 and a quick ratio of 15.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. 89BIO has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.27.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 89BIO will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at 89BIO

In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $115,280.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 309,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,191.28. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 89BIO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of 89BIO by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in 89BIO by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 89BIO by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in 89BIO by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 60,075 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in 89BIO by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter.

About 89BIO

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 89BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.