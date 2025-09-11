955,771 Shares in Kohl’s Corporation $KSS Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 955,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,818,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 113,875 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,151,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 352,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 240,626 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 175,865 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Kohl’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

