Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG) & Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Head-To-Head Survey

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) and Aaron's (NYSE:PRG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enova International and Aaron’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enova International 0 0 5 1 3.17 Aaron’s 1 1 4 1 2.71

Enova International currently has a consensus price target of $111.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.72%. Aaron’s has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.16%. Given Aaron’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aaron’s is more favorable than Enova International.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enova International $2.66 billion 1.08 $209.45 million $9.42 12.24 Aaron’s $2.46 billion 0.56 $197.25 million $5.06 6.92

This table compares Enova International and Aaron’s”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enova International has higher revenue and earnings than Aaron’s. Aaron’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enova International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Enova International has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aaron’s has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enova International and Aaron’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enova International 8.75% 23.33% 5.23% Aaron’s 8.53% 22.54% 9.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Enova International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Aaron’s shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Enova International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Aaron’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enova International beats Aaron’s on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan. It offers money transfer services. It markets its financing products under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, OnDeck, Headway Capital, Simplic, and Pangea names. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Aaron’s

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

