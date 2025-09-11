AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI) Short Interest Up 32.8% in August

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,400 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the July 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SYFI stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $36.29.

About AB Short Duration High Yield ETF

The AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities, primarily with below investment grade ratings, of any maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four years.

