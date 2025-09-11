AB US High Dividend ETF $HIDV Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AB US High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HIDV – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,807 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 37.06% of AB US High Dividend ETF worth $21,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AB US High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AB US High Dividend ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AB US High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get AB US High Dividend ETF alerts:

AB US High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HIDV opened at $78.30 on Thursday. AB US High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $59.88 and a one year high of $78.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $93.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.99.

About AB US High Dividend ETF

The AB US High Dividend ETF (HIDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of high dividend-paying companies. Selection is based on a proprietary systemic approach of large- and mid-cap US stocks. HIDV was launched on Mar 22, 2023 and is managed by AllianceBernstein.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB US High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HIDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB US High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB US High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.