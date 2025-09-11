ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Cut to Hold at Baird R W

Baird R W cut shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

ABM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

ABM Industries stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.39. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

ABM Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $168,924.72. Following the sale, the director owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,208.16. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $828,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,425.68. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $38,434,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $29,064,000. Boston Partners raised its position in ABM Industries by 2,129.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 641,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,367,000 after acquiring an additional 612,586 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ABM Industries by 66.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,386,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,649,000 after acquiring an additional 553,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $24,941,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

