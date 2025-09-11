Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys 27,617 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 590.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $230.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

