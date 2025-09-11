ADC Therapeutics SA $ADCT Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,848,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,426,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 286.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 98,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 84,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised ADC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

ADC Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE ADCT opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. ADC Therapeutics SA has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $365.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.00.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 million. Equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

