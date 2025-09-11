Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $567.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $350.16 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 350.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

