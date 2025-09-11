Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,670 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,206 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 738.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 77,734,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,542,000 after purchasing an additional 68,465,514 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,964,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,414 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $227,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,592,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,455,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,238 shares during the last quarter.

Itau Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.

Itau Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.0454 dividend. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

