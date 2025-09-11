Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 170,563 Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC $PSNY

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,563 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

NASDAQ PSNY opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

