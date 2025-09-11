Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,316 Shares of Alkermes plc $ALKS

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alkermes by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Alkermes by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 100,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after buying an additional 867,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on ALKS. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.
Alkermes Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alkermes
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
