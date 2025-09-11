Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,396 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 95.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,891,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 37.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,893,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,093 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 37.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,889,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,465 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $15,763,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,198,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after acquiring an additional 462,501 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Iridium Communications Inc has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

Several research firms have commented on IRDM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, July 25th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

