Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TXNM Energy stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $57.42.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.90 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 7.34%. TXNM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TXNM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

TXNM Energy Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

