Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,969 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd $RDY

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,037,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,489,000 after buying an additional 8,042,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,676.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,837,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 58.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,583,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,916,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,584 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 896,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 727,665 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.44 to $16.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.99%.The company had revenue of $988.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.0915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 62.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

