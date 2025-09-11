Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,306 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,783 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1,108.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 265,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 243,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,235,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,138 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,749 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 87,849 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $18.77.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
