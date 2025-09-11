Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,615,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,551 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Generac by 8.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 105,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $906,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,202,968.86. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock opened at $184.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

