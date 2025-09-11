Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

NYSE RY opened at $144.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52 week low of $106.10 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.52.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

