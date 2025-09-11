Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of H. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 127.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 87.0% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on H shares. Wall Street Zen cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.68.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.43 and a 12 month high of $168.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.34. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder Hotels Corp Hyatt bought 996,587 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,453,924.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 117,077,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,545,453.50. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,084.60. This represents a 66.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

