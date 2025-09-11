Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in ITT Inc. $ITT

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Up 1.3%

ITT stock opened at $174.15 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.64 and a twelve month high of $175.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.48 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price target on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.78.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $5,994,792.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,022,031.36. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

