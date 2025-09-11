Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1,039.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Cognex by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 21,455 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cognex by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other Cognex news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,190. The trade was a 18.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.50. Cognex Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.13%.The company had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cognex from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised Cognex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cognex

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.