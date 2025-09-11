Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $426,000 Position in Mission Produce, Inc. $AVO

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 106.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 46,748 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 225,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 110,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.
Mission Produce Price Performance
Shares of AVO opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
