Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. $ENLT

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 74,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

