Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. $FDP

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 114.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth $247,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 0.4%

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $35,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,403.10. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gianpaolo Renino sold 12,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $445,373.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,197 shares in the company, valued at $116,786.41. The trade was a 79.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,039 shares of company stock valued at $5,010,709 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

