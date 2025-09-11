Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $616,000 Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 104.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 38.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $186.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.67 and a 1 year high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

