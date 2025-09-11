Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $620,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,621,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,832,000 after purchasing an additional 945,462 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,784,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,858,000 after purchasing an additional 650,892 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,709,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,811,000 after purchasing an additional 277,192 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 5,795,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,722,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,980,000 after buying an additional 426,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 611.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,440.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

