Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $625,000 Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,036,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,057,000 after buying an additional 2,211,286 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in PDD by 4,562.1% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 14,419,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110,042 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in PDD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 3,127.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 411,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,544,000 after acquiring an additional 398,579 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Macquarie set a $165.00 price objective on PDD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.82.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $124.68 on Thursday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $155.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.30.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

