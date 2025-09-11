Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $652,000 Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,645 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,118,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,877 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,274,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,961,000 after buying an additional 1,066,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,719,000 after buying an additional 388,332 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $9,331,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.370-3.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.07%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.