Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 975.9% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,765,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 58.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,360,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,011 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 60.5% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,603,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,742,000 after purchasing an additional 604,395 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $27,859,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 96.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,576,000 after purchasing an additional 482,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.8%

BAM opened at $55.68 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 117.45%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

