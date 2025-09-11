Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 42,150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Autoliv by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Autoliv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autoliv from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $125.37 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $127.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.13.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 6.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

