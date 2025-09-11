Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 3,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W raised Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $71.01 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $68.24 and a one year high of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 19.62%.The company had revenue of $315.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.880-4.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 39,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $2,983,447.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,724.50. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $524,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 70,435 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,990.20. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,366 shares of company stock worth $7,352,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

