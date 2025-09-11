Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Comerica Bank lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,523,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

BIZD opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.