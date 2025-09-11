Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vericel Corporation $VCEL

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after buying an additional 55,436 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after buying an additional 56,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of VCEL opened at $31.31 on Thursday. Vericel Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 260.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 2.85%.The business had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

