Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,101 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,052,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,264,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,664,000 after purchasing an additional 706,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,780,000 after purchasing an additional 74,755 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 531.4% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 678,163 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 181.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 747,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,365,000 after purchasing an additional 482,110 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and twelve have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.48.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.2%

Enphase Energy stock opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.52. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $126.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

