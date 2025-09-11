Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nordson by 156.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,019,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,685,000 after purchasing an additional 621,734 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth approximately $29,125,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142,991 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 19,089.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 141,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 141,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth approximately $25,827,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN opened at $223.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.50. Nordson Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.03 and a 12-month high of $266.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.10. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The firm had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

