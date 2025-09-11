Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Genpact Limited $G

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Genpact by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Genpact by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $2,396,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Genpact Price Performance

G opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

