Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:ADC opened at $71.93 on Thursday. Agree Realty Corporation has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.30.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 430.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 182.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADC

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.84 per share, with a total value of $54,630.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,502.56. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.08 per share, with a total value of $151,368.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 635,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,782,332.80. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,700 shares of company stock worth $555,926. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.