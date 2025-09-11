Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its position in United Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 423,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in United Airlines by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,203,000 after buying an additional 1,847,884 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in United Airlines by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 23,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in United Airlines by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 25,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average of $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the sale, the president owned 283,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,385,601. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

