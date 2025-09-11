Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,877 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 353.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $200,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,211.10. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $289,906.96. Following the sale, the director owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,351.46. This represents a 51.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $184.28 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.05 and a twelve month high of $189.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

