Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 194 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Price Performance

STE opened at $244.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.71. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $252.79.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Insider Activity

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total transaction of $994,455.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,467.56. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $844,252.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 705 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 83.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,940 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

