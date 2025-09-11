Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,436 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,436 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $650.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.95 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -484.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

