Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,156 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Aptiv by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Aptiv by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $1,070,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 11,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

APTV stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.09. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

