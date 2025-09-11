Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,792 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,251,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $25,526,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $20,436,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,476,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,908,000 after buying an additional 349,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $10,030,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

WTRG opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62. Essential Utilities Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research cut Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

