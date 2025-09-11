Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 423 Shares of Lennar Corporation $LEN

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

NYSE LEN opened at $136.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.37. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

