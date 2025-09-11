Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 569 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,956,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,523,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,351 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,516,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,964,000 after acquiring an additional 400,352 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,846,000 after acquiring an additional 105,665 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $463.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Shares of LPLA opened at $341.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.41 and a 1 year high of $403.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.21%.

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,497.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total value of $507,315.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,959,260.20. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,580 shares of company stock worth $1,671,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

