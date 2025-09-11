Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $143.00 on Thursday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $142.51 and a 12-month high of $261.06. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.71%.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective (down from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.36.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

