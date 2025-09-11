Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 87,765 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust $BYM

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,765 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BYM. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 881.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 318,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 286,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 421.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 108,173 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 64,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

