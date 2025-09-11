Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1,714.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,572.48. This represents a 55.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $6,944,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,669.94. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,785 in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

EAT opened at $154.44 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.91 and a 52-week high of $192.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 211.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

