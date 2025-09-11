Aflac Incorporated $AFL Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 7.0% during the first quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 17.2% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in Aflac by 6.4% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 67,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $98.00 target price on shares of Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.15.

Aflac Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $107.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.61%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

